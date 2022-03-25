UK court clears the way for Spain ex-king’s harassment case

LONDON: Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I does not have state immunity and can be taken to court to face claims from his ex-lover of harassment, a London judge ruled on Thursday. The 84-year-old former head of state’s lawyers had argued at the High Court last December that English courts have no jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.
The Hague: The EU’s drug watchdog on Thursday recommended for approval AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 prevention jab,...
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia’s government on Thursday declared "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately",...
London: The UK government on Thursday said the traditional State Opening of Parliament will take place in May, raising...
Khartoum: Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum on Thursday to protest against last year’s coup,...
SHANGHAI: A top doctor in China’s pandemic fight who came under pressure last year for questioning the country’s...
Washington: US doctors announced on Thursday they had successfully performed a double lung transplant on a patient...
