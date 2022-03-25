 
Friday March 25, 2022
UK court clears the way for Spain ex-king’s harassment case

By AFP
March 25, 2022

LONDON: Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I does not have state immunity and can be taken to court to face claims from his ex-lover of harassment, a London judge ruled on Thursday. The 84-year-old former head of state’s lawyers had argued at the High Court last December that English courts have no jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

