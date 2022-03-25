Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

Washington: US doctors announced on Thursday they had successfully performed a double lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, giving new hope to others who also have advanced stages of the deadly disease.
Albert Khoury, a 54-year-old non-smoker, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago on September 25, 2021. Six months on, the lungs are working well and he has no signs of cancer in his body.
