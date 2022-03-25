Charles lauds Ireland, UK ties

Waterford, Ireland: Prince Charles on Thursday celebrated the "ancient connections" between the UK and Ireland as he and wife Camilla visited Waterford on a royal tour marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Under sunny skies, the Prince of Wales, 73, and Duchess of Cornwall, 74, were greeted by the mayor, a modest crowd and a troupe of Viking re-enactors as they began a three-day visit to Ireland’s oldest city.

Addressing community leaders and local politicians at Waterford City Council, Charles said his thoughts were with the people of Ukraine, and spoke of the close ties between Britain and Ireland.

"It is in places such as Waterford... we are reminded so vividly of our ancient connections, and how they have evolved over time toward a modern friendship," he said. "Our two countries are not just neighbours, but partners who, though at times we have travelled a troubled road together, have through reconciliation and understanding forged a future that has benefitted both our peoples and the world.

"I am sure your thoughts and prayers, ladies and gentlemen, however inadequate they may be, are with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face such uncertainty and brutal aggression," he added. Charles added it was a "huge pleasure" for the couple to be in Ireland, "a country that means more to us than I can possibly say.

"It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us, so to have been so warmly welcomed... is a wonderful blessing, and one that will certainly live long in our memories," he added.

Later Charles, who is the 95-year-old monarch’s eldest son and heir, met school children andcommunity groups at a gardening project in the city.

A keen gardener and environmental campaigner, he showed off his skills with a shovel while extolling the virtues of growing your own potatoes to the pupils aged between six and 12. Camilla, who missed out on the Cheltenham horse racing festival earlier this month while recovering from Covid, met staff at the stables of renowned trainer Henry De Bromhead.