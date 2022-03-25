US, allies flex muscles

Brussels: The United States and allies upped the pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine at summits in Brussels on Thursday, warning Moscow its costs will keep rising the longer the war continues.

Washington unveiled fresh sanctions on Russian lawmakers and defence contractors, and outlined a push by the G7 to freeze Russia out of international organisations and to cut it off from its gold reserves. US President Joe Biden was the central figure of the summits, which gathered, in succession, the 30 Nato member countries, the G7 powers and then the EU’s 27-nation bloc. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated by videolink. He pleaded with Nato leaders to send his forces weapons "without restrictions".