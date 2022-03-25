 
close
Friday March 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Kremlin rebuffs speculation over defence minister

By AFP
March 25, 2022

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was too busy for public appearances, as his absence from view for nearly two weeks prompted questions from journalists. Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 despite his leading role in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Comments