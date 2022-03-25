Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN

Geneva: More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children -- more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population," the UN children’s agency Unicef said.

Displaced children make up nearly half of the over 10 million people who have been forced to flee their homes since the invasion began. More than 1.8 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees, while another 2.5 million are now displaced inside their war-ravaged country, the UN said.

"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," Unicef chief Catherine Russell said. "This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come," she warned.

"Children’s safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop horrific violence." Her comments came a month after Russian tanks rolled over the border, bringing a conflict that has already killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

The UN human rights office has confirmed that 81 children have been killed in the conflict and 108 injured but acknowledges that the true toll is likely far higher. The UN has also decried that the conflict is taking a devastating toll on civilian infrastructure and access to basic services.