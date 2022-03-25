 
Chinese FM arrives in India

By News Report
March 25, 2022

NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Indian capital on Thursday for his visit in the past two years, after troops from the two countries engaged in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their border, an Indian official said. Kshitij Tyagi, an official with India’s External Ministry, said Wang will meet India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.

