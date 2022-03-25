UK court grants ME VIP’s ex-wife custody of children

LONDON: London High Court has handed over children’s custody to wife of an important person of Middle East. Thursday’s ruling caps the end of a three-year custody battle, foreign media reported. The London court has previously ruled husband had made his wife fear for her life, had ordered the phones of the wife and her lawyers to be hacked using the Israeli state security software “Pegasus”. It has also determined that the husband must provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds (Rs132.5 billion) for the children’s long-term security and maintenance.

In his final ruling against the Gulf personality, a senior judge of the Family Division in England and Wales, said that the wife alone should determine all matters relating to the education and health of the couple’s two children with the father merely kept informed.

His relationship with the children will be limited to phone calls and messages after the father himself decided not to pursue direct contact with them, he said. “The circumstances in which the mother has been forced to provide care for the children since their arrival in England are well outside the ordinary,” the judge said.