Six more testify in lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday cross-examined statements of six prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has so far cross-examined statements of 17 prosecution witnesses. The court has adjourned by March 25. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

LHCBA: Newly-elected President of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and other office-bearers called on CCPO Lahore at his office on Thursday. CCPO congratulated Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar for his election as LHCBA President and presented him bouquet and honorary shield. They discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and working relationship. CCPO said Lahore police had established a Police Facilitation Centre (Khidmat Markaz) to provide police related digitised facilities, including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificates, renewal of traffic licence to the lawyer community at their doorstep.