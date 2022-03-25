Minister orders fast work on investment accords

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday directed to expedite the implementation of the agreements reached during the Dubai Expo and to provide all possible facilities to the investment companies for the implementation of these agreements.

The minister was presiding over a meeting here in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade to review the pace of implementation of investment agreements reached during Dubai Expo.

In Dubai World Business Conference, 20 agreements were signed for investment in Punjab. Implementation of these agreements will result in a new investment of Rs45 billion in Punjab. Punjab Investment Board CEO and relevant officers attended the meeting. Aslam Iqbal believed that new investments would create thousands of new employment opportunities. He observed that the Buzdar government had made Punjab a hub of domestic and foreign investment.

There are vast investment opportunities in the 10 special economic zones (SEZs) to be set up in Punjab. More than Rs350 billion has been invested in Punjab during the last three and a half years. The minister said that setting up 16 new cement factories in the province would result in an investment of Rs600 billion.