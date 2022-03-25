UET team designs motor control subsystem

LAHORE: A team from the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has designed a “Servo-Motor (Sermo) controller System-on-Chip (SoC)” that is capable of providing four programmable proportional-integral-derivative (PID) control units with quadrature encoder inputs (QEIs) and pulse width modulated (PWM) outputs.
The Sermo-SoC is a motor control subsystem that serves as a research vehicle for the design-space exploration of novel motor-control algorithms. It turns the Efabless Caravel SoC into a powerful servo-motor controller. The design, developed by Dr Tayyab Mehmood, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Ubaid Ullah Fayyaz, and Umer Shahid was submitted to the IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society (SSCS) “PICO” Open-Source Design Contest. Collectively 18 designs were selected from 15 different countries among which Sermo-SoC secured one shuttle seat out of the dedicated four seats and the design got fabricated with the sponsorship of IEEE SSCS.
Furthermore, Sermo-SoC has been published in the flagship magazine of IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society’s Fall 2021 issue on the PICO programme. The PICO (platform for IC design outreach) programme is focused on supporting the ramp-up of the open-source ecosystem through sponsored IC fabrication runs.
