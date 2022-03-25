Governor Sarwar confers Governor Awards on 42 personalities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar conferred Governor Awards on 42 personalities who have shown outstanding performance in various fields.

According to the details, during the Governor Awards Ceremony held at Governor’s House here, wife of Governor, Perveen Sarwar, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Adviser to Governor for Overseas Pakistani Farooq Arshad and others also participated.

During the function, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar conferred Governor Awards on Overseas Pakistani Politician Dr Khalid Nazir, Dr Khalid Mirza from Medical Department, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed, a renowned businessman working for economic development Aftab Farooqi, Mohammad Usman Sheikh, Naveed Asghar, Sajid Tarar, Nawaz Twana, Nadeem Anjum, Sohail Altaf, Asar Malik, Aamir Hanif, Tariq Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Yaqub, Religious Scholar Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on social services for public welfare, Tariq Cheema and Waqar Awan. Chaudhry Sarwar conferred Governor Awards on Noorish for services regarding solving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis, Pervez Riaz, Imran Lodhi, Hussain Abid, Fondi Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Dahlon, Amir Mahmood Cheema from Al-Khidmat Foundation, Irfan Parvia, Mian Babar Saghir, Dr Inayatullah, Chaudhry Ehtesham, Azan Sarwar, Actor Salim Sheikh, Singer Adeel Burki, IT Expert Hafiz Ahmed, Razi Ahmed for his outstanding services in the field of literature and culture, Dr Sharin Malik for his fight against Islamophobia, Dr Mahosh Martin for his significant contribution to the health department, IT Expert J Singh, Sajid Khan, Social Worker Maqsood Ahmed and Syed Ijaz Rizvi from Education Department have been awarded Governor Award while social activist Sheikh Nemat Ali has also been posthumously awarded.

Addressing the award ceremony, Chaudhry Sarwar said that those who had rendered services in any sector of the society should be encouraged and there is no doubt that such people are truly heroes of the country and the nation. In the history of humanity, rich people will not be remembered, but only the benefactors who have served humanity.

I also pay tribute to the philanthropists who have stood by poor people during difficult times, including the corona crisis. “I am proud that I am also working through Punjab Development Network with more than 100 NGOs to provide free drinking water and other facilities to the people in other fields” he added.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said, “When we stand with those who serve humanity, not only do they work harder and with more enthusiasm for the welfare of humanity, but seeing them, other people also get encouraged to work for the service of humanity. We should continue to encourage people in the future as well who have worked for the development and prosperity of the people.”