Man killed, nine injured in road accidents

A man was killed and nine others, including women and children, were injured in various road accidents in the city on Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahsan, son of Nizam, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, eight people, including women and children, were injured after a speedy water tanker hit a passenger coach parked at roadside on the National Highway near the Jamali Flyover. Upon receiving the information, ambulances of different welfare organisations shifted the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The injured persons included Ghulam Mustafa, 60, his wife Murad Bibi, 12-year-old daughter Zara, 13-year-old son Bakhtawar, Khadija Bibi, 40, and Gul Mureed, 29. Police said the tanker driver was also among the injured persons, whose condition was said to be critical.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In another accident, an army man, Haris Maqsood, was injured during a collision between a motorcycle and car in Steel Town. He was shifted to the JPMC for medical treatment.