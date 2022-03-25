Students risking their lives at Orangi college with dilapidated structure

Due to the dilapidated building of the Government Boys Degree Science and Commerce College, Orangi Town, also known as the Allama Abdul Hamid Badayuni College, its students are forced to attend their classes in the ground under the open sky.

According to the college administration, the current building is spread over three acres, and it was inaugurated in the 1960s by the then head of the state, Field Marshal General Muhammad Ayub Khan.

However, after the nationalisation of educational institutes and the withdrawal of trustees, the Sindh government in 1982 started a college in the building. “At that time it was known as an ideal college with a magnificent and spacious building,” said Prof Zahid Ahmed.

According to him, thousands of students have so far graduated from this college. Unfortunately, for the last two decades, due to the inattention of the authorities concerned, the building is in a sorry state and has been on a constant decline.

“Encroachments on college premises and illegal activities of the land mafia, followed by the dilapidated condition of the college building and other administrative issues have brought the college to the brink of ruin and destruction.”

He said the authorities have constantly turned a blind eye to these issues, which is extremely reprehensible. The building of the college was declared damaged by the relevant institution in 1987.

This was reported not once but several times to the education department, the district administration and other institutions concerned. But none of them has paid it due attention over the past 35 years.

Hundreds of students are enrolled at this dangerous college, and teachers are forced to conduct classes under the open sky. Students are forced to risk their lives for education, and teachers and other staff members are performing their duties knowing full well that any untoward incident can happen at any time.

The college administration said that the works department of the education department has been constantly turning a blind eye to the problems of this college, resulting in a part of the building collapsing a few weeks ago.

An employee of the college said the college administration, in consultation with a private civil engineer, prepared a report on the building stating that it was extremely dilapidated, unusable and uninhabitable.

Therefore, continuing the teaching process in this building can be a serious threat to thousands of human lives and result in the loss of precious human lives.

Despite the fact that the building was absolutely unusable, teaching was going on in its two rooms, but according to the teachers, realising the seriousness of the danger, they are now forced to conduct classes in the open ground instead of in classrooms. They have requested the authorities’ attention because the building can collapse at any time.