Two muggers gunned down in Baldia, Super Highway areas

Two men who were allegedly trying to mug citizens were gunned down in different areas of the city on Thursday, according to police sources.

One of the men was killed in Baldia Town after a watchman of a warehouse shot him while the alleged mugger was robbing citizens. Police said the incident took place near the Baldia traffic police post, where two men on a motorbike were looting cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens at a sugarcane juice seller’s roadside setup.

Officials said that a watchman of a nearby warehouse saw the suspected robbers and attempted to foil their mugging bid. This prompted the suspects to open fire on the watchman, but he remained unhurt.

In retaliation, the watchman opened fire on the suspects, killing one of them on the spot. After receiving information of the incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested the second suspect.

Police also claimed to have seized the suspects’ weapons and impounded their motorbike. The dead suspect was identified as Shamroz and his injured accomplice as Siddiq. They were both residents of Baldia Town.

Another suspected robber was killed in a firing incident near the Super Highway within the limits of the Sachal police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the deceased to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said that a retired commander’s car broke down early in the morning, so his driver was trying to find out what the fault was when two suspects on a motorbike arrived on the scene and attempted to loot cash and other valuables.

The suspected robbers also opened fire on the driver named Irfan, but he remained unhurt and retaliated by firing at the suspects, leaving one of them dead while his accomplice managed to escape. The body was later taken to a morgue for identification.