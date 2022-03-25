Profiteers warned of imprisonment of up to six months during Ramazan

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday warned profiteers and hoarders that they would face imprisonment of up to six months along with other penal actions if they overcharged people for essential commodities during the holy month of Ramazan.

He chaired a high-level meeting here at the Sindh Secretariat to review the prices of essential items during Ramazan. The commissioners and deputy commissioners posted in various parts of the province attended the meeting through video links.

The meeting took into consideration the retail prices of meat, pulses, wheat flour, vegetable, milk, and other essential products. In addition to imprisonment, Shah said retailers involved in profiteering and hoarding of essential items would have to pay fines and their shops would be sealed as a punitive action. He mentioned that as per their practice, the Sindh government duly consulted the concerned stakeholders before notifying the prices of the essential products which allowed the concerned traders to express their viewpoints before the notification was issued to fix the prices of the essential commodities.

The chief Secretary reiterated the provincial government’s resolve to take stern action against the retailers involved in violating the prices of the daily use items fixed by the government. He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province to send reports to his office on a daily basis about the action taken to keep the prices of essential products under control in their respective jurisdiction during the holy month.

He said the assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars should remain present at the wholesale markets at the time of auction of fruit and vegetable items. The representatives of the dairy association, who were present during the meeting, complained that an undue negative campaign was being run on social media against milk and meat consumption in the aftermath of the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). Upon which, he answered that the Sindh government was well aware of the issues of milk sellers, and they had been taking steps against the spread of LSD. The relevant provincial authorities had been providing the required medicines and vaccines to protect the health of livestock.

The meeting was attended by the Karachi commissioner, Secretary of the Sindh Department of Agriculture, Supply and Prices, Sindh Food Secretary, representatives of the poultry association, flour mill association, and consumer rights’ association.