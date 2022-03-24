Cambridge memorial to ‘slave trade donor’ must stay: judge

LONDON: A Cambridge University college on Wednesday said it was "deeply disappointed and shocked" after a court ruled that it could not remove a memorial to a prominent donor, who was a slave trade investor, from its chapel.

Jesus College, which is part of the prestigious university, hosted a Church of England court in its chapel last month, asking a judge for permission to take down the memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th-century slave-trade investor who was a major donor to the college.

Judge David Hodge, deputy chancellor of the Diocese of Ely, said the removal of the memorial "would cause considerable, or notable, harm to the significance of the Chapel as a building of special architectural or historic interest".

He also said that opposition to the memorial was "the product of the false narrative that Rustat had amassed much of his wealth from the slave trade, and that it was moneys from this source that he used to benefit the College."

Instead, he said historians had shown that Rustat’s investments in companies benefitting from the slave trade were only realised in 1691 -- 20 years after he had made his gifts to the College.

The consistory court hearing was held due to objections from former students as well as criticism from some preservation groups over removing the memorial from the 12th-century chapel, which is listed as a building of exceptional architectural significance.

The college claimed the memorial glorified "the benevolence of a man who was responsible for investing in and directing companies which traded in enslaved people".

Justin Gau, a lawyer representing a group of 65 alumni who opposed the plan to remove the memorial told the court that Rustat was "being erased", in a reference to contemporary "cancel culture".

The case has been closely watched as Britain grapples with the legacy of its colonial past, and calls from campaigners to remove statues and monuments to those linked to slavery.

In June 2020, protesters in Bristol toppled a statue of Edward Colston, who like Rustat, was a leading figure in the Royal African Company which made its fortune in human trafficking.

Four people were in December cleared of criminal damage in the Colston case, which saw his effigy dragged through the streets and dumped in the western English city’s harbour.

The Cambridge college currently has a sign up about Rustat’s slavery links but argued that keeping it by the chapel door is unfair to students upset by its presence.

College head Sonita Alleyne told the court the chapel was "very, very problematic" and should become an "uncontested space" as some students had refused to enter.

Judge Hodge, however, said that while any church building should be a "safe space", it did not mean visitors should "always feel comfortable or unchallenged.

"Otherwise one would have to do away with the painful image of Christ on the cross, or images of the martyrdom of saints", he said in his 108-page ruling.