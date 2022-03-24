AG expresses reservation on letter being made public

LAHORE: Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, commenting on the letter in Geo News programme Capital Talk on Wednesday, said that during hearing of in the prayer No 5, a question related to the no-confidence motion arose as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) asked him if a reference was being filed? The AG said he responded to the CJP in the affirmative, adding the reference would be filed by Monday.



The AG added that another question by Justice Munib Akhtar also related to the no-confidence motion, adding that since both issues were co-related, the court observed that both of them would be taken up together.

The AG maintained that, citing apex courts judgements in 2005 and 2021, the Supreme Court’s opinion as well as an order under Article 184/3 also binding on the government. At times appeals and petitions under Article 184/3 and 185 are also clubbed which is not a big deal that an issued is made out it and then then publicized as if something unconstitutional has taken place, the AG contended.



On the question of a bureaucrat being appointed as the registrar, the AG said there could be two opinions on it and Justice Qazi had been expressing his point of view on this issue, but writing a letter and sending its copies to the AG, provincial law officers and the Supreme Court Bar Association is not appropriate.

The AG said that this issue should have been discussed between the CJP and senior puisne judge, not in a talk show.