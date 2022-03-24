PM laughs off question about Lt Gen Faiz, Buzdar

(L-R) Combo shows Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan laughed off a question regarding a senior journalist’s advice of not promoting corps commander Peshawar as chief of army staff (COAS) and removing CM Buzdar.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the prime minister was asked about the advice of the senior journalist of not promoting Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the COAS and of removing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, besides a few other things.

The prime minister gave a hearty laugh at the question and said, "Tell me more about what Kamran Khan says and who advises him all this information."

