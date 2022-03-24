PM laughs off question about Lt Gen Faiz, Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan laughed off a question regarding a senior journalist’s advice of not promoting corps commander Peshawar as chief of army staff (COAS) and removing CM Buzdar.
During Wednesday’s press conference, the prime minister was asked about the advice of the senior journalist of not promoting Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the COAS and of removing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, besides a few other things.
The prime minister gave a hearty laugh at the question and said, "Tell me more about what Kamran Khan says and who advises him all this information."
Waris Baig facilitated initial meetings between Aleem Khan and two senior Punjab PML-N leaders and then Aleem Khan...
There's no clarity on Wang Yi's agenda during Indian visit
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan national anthem played at the OIC session on Tuesday was produced by Geo News, it has been...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday expressed his hope that no confidence motion...
ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and...
The rules do not provide for the postponement of the day’s sitting after offering ‘dua’ for deceased members
Comments