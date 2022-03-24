Killing of ANP candidate in N Waziristan protested

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the murder of its candidate for local government election in North Waziristan.
Unidentified gunmen shot dead Mosawwir Dawar in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, on Tuesday.
In the provincial capital, the ANP activists, led Khushdil Khan, Shagufta Malik, Arbab Usman, Yaseen Khalil, Syed Aqil Shah, Laiba Yousafzai, Dr Suhail, Saeed Anwar, gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.
