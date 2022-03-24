Medicines seized

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have seized a huge quantity of medicines meant for public health facilities labeled as not-for-sale from a vehicle and started an investi-gation.
“When the police intercepted a pickup vehicle, the driver managed to flee, leaving the smuggled consignments of medicines behind,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters on Wednesday.
He said that a police party led by traffic officer Mohammad Hashim was at Karakoram Highway for the checking but its driver managed to escape.
Waris Baig facilitated initial meetings between Aleem Khan and two senior Punjab PML-N leaders and then Aleem Khan...
There's no clarity on Wang Yi's agenda during Indian visit
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan national anthem played at the OIC session on Tuesday was produced by Geo News, it has been...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday expressed his hope that no confidence motion...
ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and...
The rules do not provide for the postponement of the day’s sitting after offering ‘dua’ for deceased members
Comments