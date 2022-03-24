If president directs, will have no choice but to install governor rule: Governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the governor’s rule is imposed in a province at the behest of the President of Pakistan as he would have no choice but to obey if such a directive is given by the President but he did clarify in reality, there is no such plan.

Sindh Governor expressed these remarks while talking to media persons along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday to pay homage to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan Day.

The Governor said that President Dr Arif Alvi was his boss who has the constitutional authority to issue the decree to impose the Governor’s rule in a province.

Ismail recalled that it was only Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed who in a meeting of the ruling party advised the Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose the governor’s rule in Sindh. He said the PM considered the advice of the Interior Minister and decided that there was no need to act upon it.

The governor said that whatever was done by the dissident legislators of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was tantamount to committing revolt in the party.

He said that such legislation should be passed in Pakistan that no lawmaker ever gets the opportunity to commit treachery against his party. He said the season of a sudden reawakening of the conscience of the lawmakers began with the filing of the no-confidence motion. He said that such awakening of the conscience of the legislators was nothing but dishonesty in politics.

He said the MQM Pakistan, PML(Q), the Balochistan Awami Party, being the allies of the PTI’s federal government were free to take their decision (whether to support the government or join the Opposition in the no-confidence move against the PM). He said that the Opposition was doing nothing except making deceitful promises to lure the allied parties.

The Sindh governor said March was of much significance for Pakistan as so many foreign delegates came to the country to attend the OIC summit in Islamabad, the Australian cricket team came to Pakistan, and the Squash competition also took place.

He said the relevant agencies had made strong security arrangements for all these important events. Ismail said that oppressed brethren in the occupied Kashmir should also be remembered on Pakistan Day with the aim that the rest of the world should take notice of the blatant violation of human rights and oppression against the unarmed civilians in the disputed region.

Meanwhile, the chief minister while talking to the media just after laying a floral wreath at the Mazar of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, said that the no-confidence motion tabled against the then prime minister Benazir Bhutto was voted/decided within eight days after its submission in 1989 but now the PTI’s government has been running away from the no-trust move.

“This constitutional process cannot be delayed and any attempt to delay or bulldoze the process will have its repercussions.”

To a question, Shah said that he was sure that the no-confidence move against the PM would be successful. “Moving a no-confidence against the prime minister is the constitutional right of the opposition and they have exercised their right,” he said and added “let the house freely vote on the resolution,” he advised the speaker. He disagreed with a question of reporter that the no-confidence move could derail the democratic system in the country.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that the MQM’s leadership had held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Zardari and discussed strengthening of the local bodies (in Sindh). “We are also in favour of strengthening the local bodies by giving them necessary powers,” he said and added the draft bill was being discussed in the Select Committee of the provincial assembly.

Shah paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of the country and said that 82 years ago they had passed a resolution in 1940 and demanded a separate homeland.

“The (Pakistan) resolution set the direction for the struggle of Pakistan and finally their hard work, political wisdom and clarity of the cause led by Quaid-e-Azam came true and Pakistan came into being,” he said and went on saying now we have to strengthen Pakistan by respecting its constitution framed by late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Murad Ali Shah talking about people of occupied Kashmir said their struggle would bear the fruit very soon.

Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book. He was accompanied by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Shahla Raza, Gianchand Israni and others.