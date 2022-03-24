Over 0.29m kids to be vaccinated in KP refugees camps

PESHAWAR: A five-day Outbreak Response campaign (OBR-2) has been planned in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having Afghan Refugees Camps and union councils bordering Afghanistan from March 24, 2022. This was decided in a meeting held here the other day at Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EOC) with Deputy Coordinator EOC Zamin Khan in the chair, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Provincial Team Lead UNICEF, Dr Andrew Etsano, Provincial Team Lead WHO, Dr Gedi Mohamed, Provincial Team Lead N Stop Dr Hafizullah, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz and officials of health department were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that OBR-2 will be conducted in 85 Union Councils of 19 districts of the province out of which 13 districts have Afghan Refugees camps while seven districts have borders with the neighboring Afghanistan.

In a brief presentation, Deputy Coordinator EOC was informed that more than 0.29 eligible children will be administered polio drops in the upcoming OBR-2 campaign in Bajaur, Bunir, Charsadda, Chitral Upper and Lower, Dir Upper and Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Malakand, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swabi.