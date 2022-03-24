PMLN to sweep LG polls, says Safdar

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Wednesday said that his party would sweep the second phase of the local government’s elections being held in 18 districts of the province.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is directly responsible for miseries of the people as the highest-ever inflation deprived people of even basic necessities,” he told a public gathering held in Chakia area here.

Captain Safar, who is the son-in-law of the former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that the PTI was misusing all government resources to influence voters to secure a win in the second phase of the local government elections. “People are intelligent enough and will teach the PTI government a lesson in these elections and will never vote its contestants on March 31,” he said.

The former lawmaker said that his party was sincerely working on all fronts to dislodge the selected government and people should also come forward and extend moral support in ousting this selected government.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement had completed its MNAs strength to oust Imran Khan of power and would establish such a government, which could pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, the former parliamentary secretary Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf said that time was not far away when the era of inflation and unemployment would end.