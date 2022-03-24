Killing of ANP candidate in N Waziristan protested

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the murder of its candidate for local government election in North Waziristan.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Mosawwir Dawar in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, on Tuesday.

In the provincial capital, the ANP activists, led Khushdil Khan, Shagufta Malik, Arbab Usman, Yaseen Khalil, Syed Aqil Shah, Laiba Yousafzai, Dr Suhail, Saeed Anwar, gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they condemned the government for its failure to protect the life and honour of its citizens.

The speakers recalled that some unknown persons shot dead the ANP candidate in Mir Ali, Masawwir Dawar. They said the Pakhtun were being eliminated through a pre-planned conspiracy.

The ANP leaders observed that the state had failed to protect life and property of its citizens.

They condemned the police raid and ransacking of musical instruments in Pishtakhara where known Pashto singer, Kiran Khan, was performing. They asked the government to take practical steps to overcome such incidents in future and provide security to artists. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the killers of Masawwir Dawar.

MINGORA: The ANP activists staged protest against the killing of a partycandidate in North Waziristan.

Led by the party’s district president Ayub Khan, the protesters were carrying banners to condemn the killing. Speaking on the occasion, Ayub Khan and others demanded the government to bring the killers of Musawwir Dawar to justice.

BARA: Activists of the Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber chapter, on Wednesday staged a protest against the target killing of the ANP candidate ahead of the local government elections in North Waziristan tribal district.

The party workers and local leaders gathered at Khyber Chowk and marched to Bara Press Club while chanting slogans against what they called the policy of killing Pakhtuns.

The protest demonstration was led by ANP Khyber president Shah Hussain Shinwari, general secretary Sadique Chiragh, Abdul Wahid Afridi, Gulabdin Afridi and others.

Addressing the protesters in front of Bara Press Club, Shah Hussain Shinwari said the ANP had rendered sacrifices against the militancy and hundreds of their activists were martyred.

“We want peace and tranquility, and don’t want to disturb law and order,” he said.

He added that they condemned the killing of the ANP activist and candidate of local government election, Mussawir Dawar, in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

They demanded the government to immediately arrest the killers of Mussawir Dawar and give them exemplary punishment.