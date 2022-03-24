Not-for-sale medicines seized

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have seized a huge quantity of medicines meant for public health facilities labeled as not-for-sale from a vehicle and started an investigation.

“When the police intercepted a pickup vehicle, the driver managed to flee, leaving the smuggled consignments of medicines behind,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that a police party led by traffic officer Mohammad Hashim was at Karakoram Highway for the checking but its driver managed to escape.