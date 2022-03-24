University Town residents face prolonged power cuts

PESHAWAR: The residents of Peshawar’s posh University Town have complained about prolonged and unannounced power outages and asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take note of their sufferings.

In a meeting held at the University Town on Wednesday, the residents said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) had made their lives miserable by suspending power supply to the entire town from 9am to 3pm after every second day for the past five months.

“It has been five months that they (Pesco) suspend power supply to us after every second day and no solid reason is given to us. They don’t even attend our phone calls to explain to us why we are suffering for such a long time,” a senior physician and resident of University Town, Prof Dr Wazir Mohammad told the meeting.

He said it was the story of each and every dweller of the town but they were helpless to record their protest. The residents said they regularly paid the electricity bills to Pesco but even then they were made to suffer. According to the residents, phone numbers mentioned on electricity bills are not answered by the Pesco staff.

“Our suffering started five months ago in winter and now summer has arrived but there is end to our ordeal at the hands of Pesco. We are unable to understand why they are treating us like this,” another resident Zafar Khan complained.

They said the residents of University Town were mostly government employees, most of them doctors, and they were paying heavy bills as well as taxes to the government.

The residents asked the chief minister and chief executive Pesco to take note of their hardships and ensure uninterrupted power supply.