‘Hybrid system be introduced in schools’

SUKKUR: In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the hybrid system should be introduced in elementary schools. Besides, the teachers should also be trained with online teaching tools for students’ responsiveness in learning achievements and results at elementary classroom.

It was recommended in the two-day international conference on education held at Sindh University, Jamshoro.

As many as 33 recommendations were presented during the conference which will be shared with federal as well as Sindh government in order to help policy makers devise effective strategies of teaching, learning and assessment in future.

The conference suggested that social media should be used for educational purposes. Besides, social networking sites should be expanded and new pages should be created to enhance academic activities.