Man kills infant nephew

PESHAWAR: A man killed his infant nephew and injured sister-in-law over a petty issue.
An official said the accused Mohsin of Momand Abad opened fire on his sister-in-law after a verbal clash. The woman was wounded while her infant son died after receiving bullets.
The police have lodged a case and conducting raids to arrest the accused.
PESHAWAR: A five-day Outbreak Response campaign has been planned in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having Afghan...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa float erected by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was the centre...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader captain Mohammad Safdar on Wednesday said that his party would sweep...
PESHAWAR: Consumers in the provincial capital have been facing natural gas and electricity suspension for the last...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the murder of its...
MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have seized a huge quantity of medicines meant for public health facilities labeled as...
Comments