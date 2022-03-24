 
Thursday March 24, 2022
Peshawar

Man kills infant nephew

By Bureau report
March 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: A man killed his infant nephew and injured sister-in-law over a petty issue.

An official said the accused Mohsin of Momand Abad opened fire on his sister-in-law after a verbal clash. The woman was wounded while her infant son died after receiving bullets.

The police have lodged a case and conducting raids to arrest the accused.

