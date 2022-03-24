Pakistan Day marked at UoM

MALAKAND: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the University of Malakand to mark the Pakistan Day.

Speaking on the occasion, University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad said every country passed through some critical times in its history and Pakistan was no exception.

“We should be grateful to Allah Almighty that we are breathing in an independent homeland. Our forefathers made sacrifices to gain independence,” he remarked.

Faculty members and university students were also present.

The Directorate of Students Societies had organized the flag-hoisting ceremony and declamation contest in collaboration with the Directorate of Administration to commemorate Pakistan Day.

Students of various departments participated in the declamation contest.

Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented certificates of appreciation to the winners of the declamation contest.

Abdul Sattar, Didar Ahmad and Ms Kainat got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in Urdu debates. In the English language category, Syed Imtinam, Junaid Khan and Habibullah were declared 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. The deans of faculties including Prof Dr Sultan Alam, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan, Prof Dr Arab Naz, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, faculty members and officials, and students. Dr Ayaz Ahmad and Jamil Anwar from the Directorate of Students Societies moderated the event.