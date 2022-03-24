IGP inspects passing-out parade

HANGU: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday visited the Police Training College and inspected the passing-out parade.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Tahir Ayub Khan, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Moazzam Jah Ansari said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He congratulated the passed-out recruits and urged them to perform their duty diligently to maintain law and order and fight crimes.