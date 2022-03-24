Ukraine pleads for help as Biden heads to Nato summit

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday appealed for Western military help, ahead of an emergency Nato summit, and denounced Russian "war crimes" in besieged places including the port of Mariupol where it says mass starvation is possible.

Tens of thousands of residents have already fled the southern city, bringing harrowing testimony of a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings", according to Human Rights Watch.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that almost 100,000 people remained trapped by relentless Russian bombardment in Mariupol without water, food and power.

The mayor of Kyiv, former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, said Ukrainian forces were pushing the invaders back in several areas around the capital.

"We are ready to fight for each building, each street, every part of our city," he told reporters.

"We would rather die than kneel in front of the Russians or surrender to the invaders."

As President Joe Biden travelled to the summits of Nato, the G7 and European Union in Brussels, Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelensky, said Ukraine was holding out "with superhuman courage".

"But we cannot win a war without offensive weapons, without medium-range missiles that can be a means of deterrence," Yermak said.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders at Thursday’s summit would agree to "major increases of forces" including four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.