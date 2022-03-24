Russia expels US diplomats in tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday said it was expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington’s move to remove 12 of Moscow’s representatives to the UN based in New York.

"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared ‘persona non grata’ was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken in response to the expulsion by Washington of Russian diplomats at the UN in New York, the source said.

"The US side has been given firm notice that any hostile action by the United States against Russia will be met with a resolute and appropriate response," the statement added.

The United States expelled 12 members of the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN in early March amid an open crisis with Russia over Ukraine on charges of "espionage".