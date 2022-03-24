Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis ‘tip of the iceberg’: WHO

KYIV: Ukraine appealed for more Western military help ahead of a Nato summit, as it warned that almost 100,000 people are trapped by Russian bombardment and facing starvation in the ruins of the besieged port of Mariupol.

Tens of thousands of residents have already fled the southern city, bringing harrowing testimony of a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings", according to Human Rights Watch.

As the UN demanded Russia end its "unwinnable" war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Japanese parliament that the UN Security Council was dysfunctional and in need of reform, after Russia wielded its veto to nix condemnation of its invasion.

Nearly a month on, peace talks have agreed on daily humanitarian corridors for refugees, and Ukraine says it is willing to countenance some Russian demands subject to a national referendum.

But it has refused to bow to Russian pressure to disarm and renounce all Western alliances, and Zelensky was also due on Thursday to address a Nato meeting in Brussels joined by US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said the peace talks were encountering "significant difficulties", after Moscow accused the United States of undermining the process.

Russia meanwhile refuses to rule out using nuclear weapons if it faces an "existential threat", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby slammed Moscow’s "dangerous" rhetoric, and Biden warned en route to Europe that Russia may also use chemical weapons in Ukraine as its ground offensive stalls.

"Our armed forces and citizens are holding out with superhuman courage," Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelensky, said as Biden travelled to the summits of Nato, the G7 and European Union in Brussels.

"But we cannot win a war without offensive weapons, without medium-range missiles that can be a means of deterrence," Yermak said.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders at Thursday’s summit would agree to "major increases of forces" including four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

The allies will also offer "additional support" to Ukraine against nuclear and chemical threats, he said.