Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

WARSAW: Poland on Wednesday said it had expelled 45 Russian diplomats for espionage, an allegation immediately dismissed as baseless by Russia’s ambassador to Poland.
Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski made the announcement on Twitter.
"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he wrote. "We are dismantling the Russian special services network in our country."
Russian ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev confirmed the expulsions, telling reporters that the individuals concerned had been given five days to leave Poland. "There are no grounds for these kinds of accusations," he said, adding that Russia reserved the right to take retaliatory measures.
