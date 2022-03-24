 
close
Thursday March 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Senior officer among five soldiers killed in Yemen

By AFP
March 24, 2022

ADEN: A senior army officer was among five Yemeni soldiers killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack near the southern city of Aden, officials said.

"Major General Thabet Jawas and four soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion when their vehicle was passing... in an area north of Aden," a security official told AFP. A local official confirmed the attack and the number of dead. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Jawas was considered one of the main commanders fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels since the start of the country’s civil war in 2014.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, forced out by the Huthis.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 7 hours ago

    The War in Yemen is going to burn/swept away the Absolute monarchies of the ME and Gulf. There is no way that the kings and sheiks will survive this War. Moreover,USA is too busy in Europe due to the war in Ukraine to come for help.

    0 0