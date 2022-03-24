Senior officer among five soldiers killed in Yemen

ADEN: A senior army officer was among five Yemeni soldiers killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack near the southern city of Aden, officials said.

"Major General Thabet Jawas and four soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion when their vehicle was passing... in an area north of Aden," a security official told AFP. A local official confirmed the attack and the number of dead. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Jawas was considered one of the main commanders fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels since the start of the country’s civil war in 2014.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, forced out by the Huthis.