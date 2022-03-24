Senior officer among five soldiers killed in Yemen

ADEN: A senior army officer was among five Yemeni soldiers killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack near the southern city of Aden, officials said.
"Major General Thabet Jawas and four soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion when their vehicle was passing... in an area north of Aden," a security official told AFP. A local official confirmed the attack and the number of dead. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Jawas was considered one of the main commanders fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels since the start of the country’s civil war in 2014.
Yemen’s internationally-recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, forced out by the Huthis.
LONDON: A Cambridge University college on Wednesday said it was "deeply disappointed and shocked" after a court ruled...
GENEVA: The United Nations said on Wednesday it wanted the whole world covered by weather disaster early warning...
WASHINGTON: Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of...
WASHINGTON: US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in...
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris married on Wednesday at the high-security London...
SYDNEY: Climate change is now "the greatest threat to the future and security" of Australia, senior defence figures in...
Comments
Khurshid Anwar commented 7 hours ago
Reply 0 0