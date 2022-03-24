Three die in attack near Somali capital’s main airport

MOGADISHU: At least three people were killed in an attack near Mogadishu’s airport on Wednesday as gunmen attempted to storm a heavily fortified area of the Somali capital, police said, with Al-Shabaab insurgents claiming responsibility.

Witnesses reported hearing heavy gunfire while public broadcaster Somali National Television (SNTV) said on Twitter that "security forces are attending a terrorist incident at one of main gates of Mogadishus Halane compound".

The airport complex houses the UN, aid agencies and foreign missions and contractors, as well as the headquarters of the African Union military mission, AMISOM.

"The two attackers were killed and the situation is back to normal now," said Ibrahim Mohamed, a police officer at the airport.

"One police officer, (an) AMISOM peacekeeper and a civilian died in the armed confrontation. Seven others, most of them security forces, were also wounded," he added.