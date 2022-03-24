UBG meeting held

Islamabad : A high level meeting of senior leaders of United Business Group and members of Federal Core Committee was held in Islamabad, which was hosted by Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari to discuss the resignations of senior UBG leaders patron in Chief SM Munir and chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, says a press release.

On the occasion, the UBG members requested the leadership to withdraw their resignations in the wider interest of UBG. They expressed full confidence in the leadership and appreciated their services to UBG, the largest business group.

Later, at the insistence of the members, SM Munir and Iftikhar Ali Malik announced withdrawal of their resignations and continue to guide UBG to achieve their goal.