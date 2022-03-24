UBG meeting held

Islamabad : A high level meeting of senior leaders of United Business Group and members of Federal Core Committee was held in Islamabad, which was hosted by Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari to discuss the resignations of senior UBG leaders patron in Chief SM Munir and chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, says a press release.
On the occasion, the UBG members requested the leadership to withdraw their resignations in the wider interest of UBG. They expressed full confidence in the leadership and appreciated their services to UBG, the largest business group.
Later, at the insistence of the members, SM Munir and Iftikhar Ali Malik announced withdrawal of their resignations and continue to guide UBG to achieve their goal.
Islamabad : The government has conferred the President's Award for Pride of Performance upon Dr Kashif Ansari, a...
Rawalpindi : The profiteers and hoarders are flexing muscles to loot public both hands as the privately run ice...
Islamabad : March 23rd is a day of renewal and a milestone in the history of Pakistan for national survival and...
Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Cricket Board ramped up support for polio eradication by dedicating the second day of the...
Islamabad : For those who like to watch the Pakistan Day Parade, it was a blessing that it was a bright clear day –...
Comments