Pakistani-American doctor receives Pride of Performance award

Islamabad : The government has conferred the President's Award for Pride of Performance upon Dr Kashif Ansari, a US-based Pakistani bone marrow transplant expert, for showing excellence in his field and serving the country.

Dr. Kashif studied medicine in Karachi and moved to the US many years ago but rendered many services for Pakistan. He has offered free treatment to patients in Pakistan, especially for thalassemia treatment and blood donation. A total of 130 million people have benefited from his services in the last few years.

Under the supervision of his Ansari Productions and in collaboration with Turkey, a long serial on Salehuddin Ayoubi is being produced to introduce to the new generation real heroes and the identity of men in Islam.

"Pakistan has given me identity, love and respect and now he wants to do something for the new generation of this country and it is important that the new generation knows its true heroes," Dr Kashif told a reception hosted here for him as well as Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur, India. Director Pakistan International Human Rights and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Shumaila Israr Siddiqui, who was also present on the occasion, said Dr Kashif was her elder brother and a role model, and she was proud of him.

She said her lineage was traced to Muslim leader in the British India Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar and that her family lived in Rampur before migration and family members were still there. "I am proud of my family's blood, elders, elders and ancestors and their name will be a source of pride for this country till death.

The Nawab of Rampur said he loved Pakistan and every time Pakistan brought a message of peace and security and wanted good relations to be established between Pakistan and India for regional peace and development. He said Pakistan needed a generation that wanted to do something for the country with passion and love. "We should all light candles for our part," he said.