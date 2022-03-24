Monitoring squad to check prices in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : The profiteers and hoarders are flexing muscles to loot public both hands as the privately run ice factories (cold storages) here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are packed with all kinds of fruits, lemon, cucumber, potatoes and tomatoes, while wholesalers have purchased ‘basin’, sugar, drinks and white ‘channy’ to loot public in Ramazan falling next month. The profiteers and hoarders have purchased all these items in bulk in cheaper prices to sell it in high prices in Ramazan.

On the other hand, the local management has chalked out a plan to trap the looters and established ‘Price Monitoring Squad’ which would remain present all around in ‘Ramazan Sasta’ bazaars and open market during Ramazan.

Earlier, the price of banana was Rs100 per dozen, but it was being sold at Rs200 here on Wednesday.

Similarly, one, kilogram apple is selling at Rs200-250, guava at Rs100, melon at Rs100, strawberry at Rs200, dates at Rs250-300 and kinoo at Rs300 per dozen.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq told ‘The News’ “We are establishing ‘Ramazan Sasta’ bazaars to break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders. The price magistrates will strictly monitor in special bazaars and open market.” He also said that they would also raids on different cold storages to arrest profiteers and hoarders, who were found involved in looting public during Ramazan.