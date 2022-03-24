PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday.

According to details, M Hayat Haider S/o M Yousaf was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Genetic Analysis of Multi-drug Resistant Gram Negative Bacterial Pathogens Implicated in Burn Associated Infections.

Shumaiza D/o Ghulam Dastgeer was conferred PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Extension of Multi-Criteria Decision Making Methods Using q-Ring Orthopair Fuzzy Information while Habib ur Rehman S/o Hafiz M Hanif got his degree in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Arabic Prophetic Hadith Literature in Pakistan (Study and Analysis).

PhD degree was also awarded to Nayab Javed D/o M Javed in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Representation and Challenges of Elected and Nominated Women Legislators: A Case Study of Punjab Assembly’.

Qazi Amir Ijaz S/o Qazi Ijaz Ahmed got his PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Study of Hot Melt Extrusion and 3D Printing to Modify the Release of Clarithromycin and Levofloxacin’.

PU announces online admission of MA, MSc: Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc Part-1 & Part-II supplementary examination 2021.

According to details, late college and private candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. The last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is April 7, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.