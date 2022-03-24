Minister lauds govt’s decision on Christian schools

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of the entire Christian community for a remarkable decision by the Punjab government to hand over Christian schools back to Church.

He expressed these views in a ceremony organised by Presbyterian Church of Pakistan on the eve of ecumenical dinner to celebrate Punjab govt’s decision. Provincial Minister said that four missionary schools including Saint Francis Anarkali, Rang Mahal Lahore, Raja Bazar Pindi and Haji Pura Sialkot are being returned to the Church while soon other missionary educational institutions will also be handed over to the concerned administration.

Ejaz Alam further said that the credit of return of missionary schools to Church goes to PTI Govt as they have made this historic decision after 50 years and it will be written in golden words.