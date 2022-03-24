Ulema for making country ideological Islamic state

LAHORE : Religious leaders have said the joyous occasion of Pakistan Day reminds the nation about real objective of the creation of the country, making it an ideological Islamic state, which must not be forgotten at any cost.

They said as long as country was not moulded into the realisation of what was dreamt by the founding fathers of the country, the nation would continue to suffer humiliation and backwardness. Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the Muslims of Indian subcontinent formally ratified the Two-Nation Theory on March 23, which galvanised them into a formidable Islamic force that carved out Pakistan within seven years. But afterwards, the ruling elite and intellectuals dissociated themselves with practical implementation of the Two-Nation Theory and pushed the country towards secularism, he said in a message on Pakistan Day Wednesday.

He warned that unless we make Pakistan an Islamic ideological country as envisioned by its architects Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam, we will continue to go back on the pledge to the Allah Almighty about making it an Islamic state. The disobeying of the trust with Allah Almighty will not allow the country to flourish and prosper, he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan President Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Chairman Qari Zawar Bahadur, and other leaders in their message on the occasion said that the joy and patriotism reflect from the shining faces of the nation, while the enemies are suffering from panic after seeing the preparedness and fighting ability of Pakistan armed forces. They urged the new generation to be enlightened about the achievements of Pakistan Movement and 2.5 million lives sacrificed for its objectives.

They lamented that the ruling elite and intellectuals in the nation should not forget the real purpose of their independence.