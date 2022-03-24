 
March 24, 2022
Lahore

IG seeks report on firing incident

March 24, 2022

LAHORE : IGP Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which four persons were killed in a firing incident at a festival in Attock and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi. He directed DPO Attock to arrest the accused and they should be punished as per law. —Online

