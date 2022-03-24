Wasa MD redresses public complaints

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer visited various city localities on Wednesday and redressed public complaints.

He visited A Block Johar Town on complaint of a malfunction tube-well and passed instructions for immediate repair and activation of tube-well. MD inspected Farrukhabad Disposal Station and drain desilting operation and passed orders to keep all pumping sets active and on standby before monsoon.