Wasa MD redresses public complaints

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer visited various city localities on Wednesday and redressed public complaints.
He visited A Block Johar Town on complaint of a malfunction tube-well and passed instructions for immediate repair and activation of tube-well. MD inspected Farrukhabad Disposal Station and drain desilting operation and passed orders to keep all pumping sets active and on standby before monsoon.
LAHORE : Civil Society activists have expressed concern over the killing of Pooja Kumari, a Hindu girl, for resisting...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday.According to details, M Hayat...
LAHORE : The new generation should be fully aware of the importance of Pakistan Day as strength and prosperity of...
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan and CM...
LAHORE : Religious leaders have said the joyous occasion of Pakistan Day reminds the nation about real objective of...
LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority on Wednesday planted around 600 fruit plants on Canal Road on the occasion...
Comments