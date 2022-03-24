Change of Guard ceremony at Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE : Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF Bases and installations with traditional zeal.
The daylong celebrations started with special prayers after Fajar for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World. A guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was also held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here. Air Vice-Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek was the Chief Guest.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Sutlej Rangers. The Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.
