E-challan pilot project starts today

LAHORE : The pilot project of e-Challan will start in four cities of the province, including Lahore from today (Thursday).

Under the e-challan mechanism, the team from traffic headquarters issued fine tickets to violators digitally on a trial basis on Jail Road.

According to the traffic police, the app was downloaded in the wardens’ mobiles and pocket size printers were provided. With the wardens' challan, all the details will come to the headquarters. E-Challan will get rid of the old system and eliminate corruption, traffic police said.

Woman found dead: A 24-year-old woman was found dead with gunshot to the head in a house in the Ghaziabad area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Rima, a resident of Razzaq Colony, Ghaziabad.

On being informed, the police and a forensic team reached the spot, collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body to morgue.

Two bodies found: Bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from different places in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Data Darbar police found the body of 65-year-old unidentified man near Bela Ram Road and Factory Area police found the body of a 35-year-old man from Chungi Amarsadhu.

Police took the two bodies into custody, shifted them to the morgue and began searching for heirs. According to Edhi spokesman, the victims were addicts who died of excessive use of drugs.