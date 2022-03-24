Time to serve country sincerely: SACM

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar has said that March 23 held historical significance and stressed the need to reaffirm commitment take the country forward going beyond all personal and political interests.
He said that the Pakistan resolution was written with the blood of millions of Muslims who rendered their lives for getting a separate homeland.
He expressed these views while speaking at an event organised by DGPR on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Senior and junior officers, sectional heads, staff and students of different universities were also present on the occasion. The ceremony paid rich tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and commemorated their unforgettable sacrifices through speeches and melodies. Shields and certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the best performing employees of DGPR.
LAHORE : Civil Society activists have expressed concern over the killing of Pooja Kumari, a Hindu girl, for resisting...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday.According to details, M Hayat...
LAHORE : The new generation should be fully aware of the importance of Pakistan Day as strength and prosperity of...
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan and CM...
LAHORE : Religious leaders have said the joyous occasion of Pakistan Day reminds the nation about real objective of...
LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority on Wednesday planted around 600 fruit plants on Canal Road on the occasion...
Comments