Hot weather

Thursday March 24, 2022
By Our Correspondent
March 24, 2022

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions for the next 24 hours.

Wednesday's highest temperature was recorded at Mithi and Tandojam where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 34.4°C and minimum was 19.6°C.

