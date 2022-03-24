PMLQ leaders for revival of 1940-like spirit

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Musavvir-e-Pakistan Allama Iqbal.

In their messages on Pakistan Day, they laid emphasis on reviving the spirit with which spirit Pakistan Resolution was adopted on 23 March, 1940. Pakistan Day is a very important day for the nation, dangers of extremism and poverty are confronting the humanity, but for overcoming these issues, national unity over and above personal, political and party interests will have to be demonstrated, they added. PML-Q leaders said that the sacrifices offered by the armed forces and defence institutions for national solidarity can never be forgotten. Pledging their determination they said that Pakistan Day is the day for getting rid of oppression and suppression of Hindu majority and breaking the shackles of slavery, expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who are living in inhuman lockdown for long.